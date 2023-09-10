Absentee Congress CMs blame flight curbs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

Politics continued to rage over President Droupadi Murmu’s state dinner with the Centre issuing rebuttals to two Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states who cited “air travel restrictions” to skip the key event.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel both blamed lack of permissions for air travel as they explained why they would be absent. “Rajasthan CM has claimed denial of approval for his helicopter flight by the MHA. Four requests were received from the CM for flight permissions, and all were approved by the MHA. No request from the CM Rajasthan has been denied. While all scheduled flights of commercial aircraft and movement of Governors and CMs on their state aircraft are allowed, private chartered flights require specific MHA approval,” a spokesperson of the Home Ministry said.

In a similar clarification to Baghel, the MHA said: “While a high-tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 summit... movement of Governors and CMs on their state aircraft are allowed.”

#Ashok Gehlot #Chhattisgarh #Congress #Droupadi Murmu #Rajasthan