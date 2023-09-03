Abstentions no reflection on host country: Officials

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 2

With at least three heads of state dropping out of next week’s G20 summit, sources have pointed out that abstentions are to be expected as it is not always possible for every leader to attend every summit.

The South Block has turned the 18th G20 summit, which is being hosted by India for the first time, into a marquee event and a watermark of the country’s prestige on the global stage. But with reports that some heads of state may skip the event, sources here clarified that “these things do not reflect anything about the host country. The level of attendance at global summits varies from year to year. From time to time, many leaders skip summits for their own reason”.

The most glaring example was the 2021 G20 summit in Italy, where there were no major geopolitical reason for leaders to skip it. But circumstances turned out in such a way that six countries attended the event below the head of state (HOS)/head of government (HOG) level. As things stand, three heads of state among G20 countries and one head of state among nine invited nation are set to miss the summit. Of the 16 physical summits, except the first three in 2008 and 2009, there has never been a single occasion from 2010 till now when every country has attended at the HOS/HOG level.