Accused conducted recce near actor’s house thrice, say police

Mumbai, April 16

Two men arrested in connection with firing at Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai had conducted a recce around the actor’s house at least three times before executing the plan on April 14, a senior crime branch officer said on Tuesday.

Shinde asks police to beef up security Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday visited actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra and assured him of protection. Shinde said stringent action would be taken against the accused. He said he instructed the Mumbai Police commissioner to beef up security cover for Khan and his family.

When asked about the role of Lawrence Bishnoi, the Mumbai Police officer said they were verifying this aspect. At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne men opened fire outside 58-year-old Khan’s house in Bandra.

Out of five rounds fired at Galaxy Apartment, where Khan lives, one hit the wall and another hit the gallery of his residence, according to the police.

Preliminary probe suggested that Pal, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, opened fire, while Gupta remained in touch with gang members while riding the bike. “A preliminary probe suggested that both Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta were hired by the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan’s house,” Mahendra Bagadiya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kutch West, said earlier in the day.

