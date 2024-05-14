Accused in Mumbai hoarding crash named in 23 criminal cases; was arrested on rape charges

Mumbai, May 14
Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area, has 23 criminal cases registered against him and was recently arrested on rape charges, police said on Tuesday evening.
After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, he has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at Pantnagar police station in the city.
In January, Bhinde was arrested in a rape case registered with Mulund police station, but later secured bail, a police official said.
Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, had also contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2009, he added.
According to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, another firm of Bhinde's had been blacklisted by the commercial department of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 after several complaints of installing illegal hoardings were filed against it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court
Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, De...
Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh
BJP demanded that Singh’s statement should be the basis for ...
Former Indian Army officer working with UN killed in Gaza, first international casualty since Israel-Hamas conflict
Col Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who took premature retirement fro...
1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi
The I-T department says there is no data loss pertaining to ...
‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal
US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...