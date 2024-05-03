 Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Guv Ananda Bose says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe : The Tribune India

  • India
  Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Guv Ananda Bose says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe

Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Guv Ananda Bose says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe

Police officials say they have received a complaint and are looking into it

Accused of molesting woman, Bengal Guv Ananda Bose says he expects more allegations; TMC demands probe

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, May 3

A day after a contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that he expects that more such allegations are “in the offing”.

Describing the allegations as “absurd drama”, Bose, in an apparent reference to the ruling Trinamool Congress, said that none would be able to deter him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday said that the party has no role in this and demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegation to ascertain the truth.

In a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan, Bose said, “I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence.”

Claiming that character assassination is the last resort of a “failing malevolence”, Bose said, “A more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhavan”.

Bose mocked the allegations saying that one day he would also be blamed for the Bengal Feminine of 1943 as well as the ‘1946 Calcutta Killings’.

“That is the nature of the political forces working in the state,” he said.

The Governor said he was briefed about what he can expect in Bengal from certain political parties.

“I have braved many storms. I tell the political party that is plotting against me, this is no storm. This is only a storm in a teacup. Do not be surprised if you realise I am the storm. Bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me. I am willing. I am prepared. I shall continue my fight for the dignity and respect of my brothers and sisters of Bengal,” he stated.

Bose had on Thursday said he would not be cowed down by “engineered narratives” and the “truth shall triumph” after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him.

His statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed in a series of social media posts that the woman, who had levelled the allegations, has been taken to a police station to complain against Bose.

Police officials said they received a complaint and are looking into it.

Senior TMC leader and industry minister Shashi Panja on Friday said that the party has no agenda and no role behind this.

She said the alleged incident of molestation was shocking and hard to believe that this had happened inside Raj Bhavan.

“Such an allegation against a governor never happened before. This has certainly demeaned the prestige of the chair of the governor. We demand that an impartial inquiry should be done,” Panja told reporters.

She said that the same governor had gone to Sandeshkhali and listened to the allegations made by women of the region regarding sexual harassment they were subjected to by local TMC leaders.

“Now the same person is facing a similar allegation made by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan. The governor is in the same boat then,” she said.

Questioning this immunity granted to governors by the Constitution, Panja said, “What the (Bengal) governor allegedly committed is a crime. Then why this immunity? The law cannot be different”.

Under Art 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.

Panja also questioned how a governor can bar a lady minister from going to Raj Bhavan.

Bose had given orders after the allegations surfaced that state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya would not be allowed to enter Raj Bhavan.

She said, “How can the governor do this? How can he be so sure that we women ministers are willing to go to Raj Bhavan after these allegations came to the fore?” Reacting to the alleged incident, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that the saffron party had information that such a conspiracy was being plotted.

“Now, it has been proven. Shockingly, they have stooped so low, showing little respect for constitutional posts. This is destructive. They are trying to destroy the democratic structure of the country,” Ghosh said.

#West Bengal


