 Accused planned to attack Salman Khan at film shoot, say Panvel Police; file chargesheet : The Tribune India

Accused planned to attack Salman Khan at film shoot, say Panvel Police; file chargesheet

During investigation into the case, it came to light that Rs 25 lakh 'supari' was given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his gang members to attack the actor, says an official

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar have been shown as wanted accused in the case, says an official. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, July 2

Accused involved in the alleged conspiracy to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan had planned to attack him during a movie shoot, a police official on Tuesday said citing a chargesheet filed in the case.

During an investigation into the case, it came to light that Rs 25 lakh “supari” (contract) was given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to his gang members to attack the actor, he said.

The gang planned to use sophisticated weapons, including AK-47, from Pakistan for the attack, the official said.

The Panvel Town police in Navi Mumbai submitted the 350-page chargesheet before a magistrate court on June 21 against five arrested accused - Dhananjay Tapsing alias Ajay Kashyap (28), Gautam Bhatia (29), Vaspi Mehmood Khan alias China (36) , Rizwan Hussain alias Javed Khan (25) and Deepak Hawasing alias John (30), he said.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar have been shown as wanted accused in the case, the official said.

The attack was allegedly planned to be carried out during a movie shoot or while the actor was leaving his Panvel farmhouse, the official said.

The chargesheet mentions the detailed plot, attack and escape route. It contains an analysis of the intelligence gathered, mobile phone records of the accused, their WhatsApp chats, audio and video calls and tower locations, he said.

In April, the Panvel Town police unearthed an alleged plot of the Bishnoi gang members to kill the actor, he said.

The plot was uncovered during their investigation disclosing a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

 As per the conversation, sharpshooters, trained in modern weapons, were stationed across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat under the orders of Goldy Brar.

Accordingly, sharpshooters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were said to have been instructed by Brar to carry out the attack, utilising minors under 18 years old for the task, officials said last month quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

A man named John was allegedly tasked with providing the vehicle for the operation, as per the FIR.

After the attack, gang members were to regroup at Kanyakumari and then proceed to Sri Lanka via sea route. From there, arrangements were made to send them to other countries, with gangster Anmol Bishnoi, based in Canada, arranging their travel, officials added.

According to police, Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed 60 to 70 members to monitor Salman Khan's movements as part of efforts to conduct recce at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and film shooting locations.

Following specific information about the plot to kill Khan, a case was registered against 17 identified accused and others at Panvel Town police station on April 24.

Police discovered a video call between accused Ajay Kashyap and a Pakistan-based individual named Dogar. The call was initiated by Kashyap in the presence of a member, who later become an informer to police, as per the FIR.

Kashyap allegedly discussed procuring weapons, including AK-47s, from Pakistan after depositing a 50 per cent amount in gangster Goldie Brar's account. The remaining amount can be paid after the weapons are delivered.

During the video call, Dogar showed 4 to 5 weapons, including AK-47s and others, to Kahsyap, it added.

