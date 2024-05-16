Act against Rahul Gandhi over Agnipath remark: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

A BJP delegation led by EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday petitioned the EC against Rahul Gandhi's remark about the Agnipath scheme and demanded action against him "for trying to lower the morale of the armed forces".

Jaishankar said, "A few days ago, Rahul said Modi has created two types of soldiers, one comprising sons of those who are poor and belong to Dalit, BC and economically weaker sections and minorities, while the other comprising those who are sons of the rich. This is a lie, an attack on our armed forces. They want to make it a controversial topic and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not an election issue. This is a matter of national security."

Terming Rahul's remark as "very serious", the minister said the BJP delegation had demanded strict action against him and to make him retract his comments. Rahul had made the remark at a poll rally in Rae Bareli.

