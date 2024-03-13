Action plan to reduce snakebites

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

India logs 58,000 fatalities owing to snake bites annually. With a vision to reduce snakebite deaths by halve by 2030, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday launched National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAP-SE), which provides a framework for states to develop their own action plan for the control of snakebites.

