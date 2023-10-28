 Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises to woman journalist for misbehaviour : The Tribune India

The former BJP Rajya Sabha MP says he had never been disrespectful to anyone

Suresh Gopi. A video grab



PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, October 28

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Saturday tendered an apology for his alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist during an interaction with reporters, saying he only treated her with affection.

The former BJP Rajya Sabha MP said he had never been disrespectful to anyone in his life on or off the stage and apologised to her if she had suffered agony due to his behaviour.

He said he had treated the woman journalist affectionately in the presence of other mediapersons.

"But, in my opinion, whatever she feels about it should be respected. I tender an apology if she felt bad or suffered stress anyway. Sorry," Gopi, also a national award-winning actor, said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the ruling CPI (M), Network of Women in Media, Kerala and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the BJP leader's behaviour.

The KUWJ had termed Gopi's behaviour an 'insult' to all working women and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

The row erupted after a video surfaced online purportedly showing Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice, during a media interaction in northern Kozhikode on Friday. 

