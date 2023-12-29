Actor-politician Vijayakanth dies at 71

New Delhi, December 28
Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday. He was 71.
He had been hospitalised for pneumonia. Fondly known as ‘Captain’, Vijayakanth made his last public appearance on December 14.
After a successful stint in acting, where he played lead roles in over 150 movies, he founded political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005 in Madurai, his hometown. He projected himself as an alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK, the two major parties that have dominated the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu.
PM Narendra Modi, other leaders and celebrities mourned his demise.
