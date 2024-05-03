Actor-turned-TMC MP Dev’s helicopter catches fire, pilot makes emergency landing

Malda (WB), May 3
Actor and TMC’s Ghatal MP Deepak Adhikari had a close shave on Friday when his helicopter caught fire soon after taking off from Malda helipad forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, police said.
Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, was unharmed and later travelled by road to reach his subsequent destination in Raninagar for another election rally, officials said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee telephoned Dev and enquired about the situation.
“It’s natural that there will be a little trauma. This turbulence, smoke, and smell have a psychological effect on me. I called the CM and told her that I did not want to take the helicopter and instead would prefer the road to reach my next meeting at Raninagar in Murshidabad district,” Dev said.
Dev was here to attend an election campaign for party candidate for Maldah (Uttar) Lok Sabha constituency Prasun Banerjee.
The TMC MP said, “I survived with people’s love and blessings. I saw death so closely... I am fine now.”
A senior officer of Malda police told PTI that the fire could have been triggered because of a technical glitch.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
According to Canadian media, members of an alleged hit squad...
May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court
Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7
'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’
President was making a ‘broader point’, says White House Pre...
Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat
Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...
Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada
Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...