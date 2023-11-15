Adani adviser's inclusion in ministry panel sparks furore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The inclusion of an adviser from Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in an Environment Ministry panel created a political uproar on Tuesday with Opposition parties slamming the government for a perceived “conflict of interest”.

Janardan Choudhary, a key adviser to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), was named as one of the seven non-institutional members by the Union Environment Ministry when it reconstituted the Expert Appraisal Committee for hydroelectricity and river valley projects in September.

Citing the issue, political parties criticised the Modi government, questioning who appointed Choudhary to the EAC and why.

“Adani Pradhan Sevak appointed Adani employee Janardhan Choudhary as a member of EAC under Environment Ministry. This committee has to approve six Adani projects (10,300 MW),” the Kerala Congress posted on its official X account.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on X: “Please don’t even mention conflict of interest etc. That applies for others, not where friends with benefits are concerned.”

