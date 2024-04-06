Adapt to changing character of war: CDS

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan today highlighted the need for military leaders to adapt to the changing character of war.
He was addressing a gathering at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. In his address, the CDS spoke on transformative reforms undertaken in the Indian military in the backdrop of emerging security challenges. He said inter-services synergy was crucial.
