Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh resigns

PTI

New Delhi, December 2

Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh has resigned from his post after appearing for the Union of India for more than three years.

In July this year, he was re-appointed as ASG alongside Vikramjit Banerjee, K M Nataraj, S V Raju, N Venkataraman and Aishwarya Bhati.

Singh was initially appointed as ASG for a period of three years on June 30, 2020.