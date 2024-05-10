Adhir backs Pitroda, stokes controversy

New Delhi, May 9
A day after Sam Pitroda resigned as Overseas Congress chief over racist remarks that had the BJP gunning for him, his colleague and Congress leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked a fresh controversy by saying India had “Proto Australoids...Mongoloids, Negritos”.
Chowdhury’s references to the outdated racial groupings—his attempt to defend what Pitroda said—landed the Congress into more trouble with the BJP saying Adhir had crossed all limits. “In defending Sam Pitroda, Adhir has called Indians Negro, Negrito/Negrita. These words are offensive... Calling Indians as Chinese/African/Negrita/Kala? Will Congress sack Adhir?” asked BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla.
Adhir earlier said India has “Proto Australoids, Negrito class, Mongoloids, Hai to hai... Someone is white and someone is black. These are regional features”.
