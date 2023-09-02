New Delhi, September 2
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined to be part of the ‘one nation, one election’ committee questioning its purpose and terms of reference.
“I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” Adhir said in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah.
Adhir added that the “sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government”.
He questioned the exclusion of incumbent leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the committee and said, “This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy.In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation.”
The panel includes former Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘One nation, one election’: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel
High-level committee will examine and recommend specific ame...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to be part of 'one nation, one poll' panel
Congress leader terms it ‘total eyewash’, questions exclusio...
Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points
No play was possible after India made 266 in 48.5 overs
'Sunshine moment' for India as ISRO's Aditya L1 sets off on 125-day journey to Sun
Aditya-L1 will attempt to study various elements relating to...
To counter striking patwaris, Punjab CM Mann orders deployment of 741 trainees, makes biometric attendance mandatory
Training for 741 new patwaris cut short by 3 months; 586 new...