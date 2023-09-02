Aditya-L1 125-day voyage

India’s first solar space observatory will be launched from Sriharikota on Saturday and placed into a halo orbit around Sun-Earth Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) by mid-Jan

Objectives

Study of physics of solar corona

Solar wind acceleration

Dynamics of atmosphere

Wind distribution

Temperature anisotropy

Origin of coronal mass ejections and solar flares

Near-earth space weather

PSLV C57 Launch vehicle 11.50 am Launch time 4 months Travel time 1.5 mn km Distance

7 payloads

Of seven payloads, four will observe sunlight, while other 3 will measure in-situ parameters of plasma & magnetic fields

Primary payload Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) will send 1,440 images per day to ground station

190-kg payload will send images for 5 years, nominal life of satellite, but may last longer; first images are expected by Feb-end

Powerful ‘XL’ varient of PSLV being used, similar to 2008 Chandrayaan-1 & 2013 Mars missions