Aditya-L1 begins collecting data

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 18

The ISRO today said its Aditya L1 solar mission spacecraft had started collecting data that will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding the earth.

It said STEPS instrument, one of the seven payloads aboard Aditya L1, had begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from earth. The mission will start 110-day journey toward Lagrange Point 1 tomorrow.

