Aditya-L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1 in Jan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, will reach its destination Lagrange Point 1 around the first week of January 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Meanwhile, ISRO will conduct a series of tests related to India’s maiden human space mission, Gaganyaan, in the course of next year, he said.

Jitendra Singh said these strides had been possible due to the enabling milieu created by opening up India’s space sector to private players, which in turn had elicited an overwhelming response from start-ups and the industry.

With the unlocking of space technology, Jitendra Singh said, the common masses had been able to witness the launch of mega space events like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1. Over 10,000 people came to see the Aditya launch. India had witnessed investments of over Rs 1,000 crore in space start-ups in the past nine months of the current financial year from April to December 2023, the minister said.

#Gaganyaan #ISRO