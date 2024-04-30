Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi takes charge as new Navy chief

New Delhi, April 30
Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is a communication and electronic warfare specialist, on Tuesday assumed charge as the 26th Navy chief after incumbent R Hari Kumar retired from service.
An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa, Admiral Tripathi was serving as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff before taking the reins of the force.
Born on May 15, 1964, Admiral Tripathi was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985.
He has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years.
Prior to taking over as Vice Chief of Navy, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.
Admiral Tripathi has commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.
He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet, director of naval operations, principal director, network centric operations and principal director, naval plans.
As Rear Admiral, he served as flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet.
He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.
An alumnus of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, Admiral Tripathi has undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course in Karanja and Naval Command College in the United States.
He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Nau Sena Medal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The NCW has also sought a report within three days from the ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction
The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...
7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...
Congress jabs Modi after setback in Indore, Surat; asks why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions
The Congress' Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate Akshay Bam wit...