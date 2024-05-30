ADR: 191 BJP, 143 Congress nominees face criminal cases

New Delhi, May 29
Out of the 440 BJP candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, 191 have declared criminal cases in their election affidavits, according to an analysis by a poll rights body.
For the Congress, out of its 327 candidates, 143 (or 44 per cent) have declared criminal cases, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report based on data compiled from the affidavits on the Election Commission’s website. The cases, it said, include those related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'
Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...
Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension
Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally
Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...
A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director
Probe agency has over 30 such posts