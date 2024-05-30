ADR: 191 BJP, 143 Congress nominees face criminal cases

PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Out of the 440 BJP candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, 191 have declared criminal cases in their election affidavits, according to an analysis by a poll rights body.

For the Congress, out of its 327 candidates, 143 (or 44 per cent) have declared criminal cases, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report based on data compiled from the affidavits on the Election Commission’s website. The cases, it said, include those related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech.

