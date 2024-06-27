LK Advani admitted to AIIMS, stable

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Former Deputy PM LK Advani (96) was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, and is learnt to be under the supervision of doctors in the geriatric department.

The former BJP chief was conferred the Bharat Ratna on April 1 by President Droupadi Murmu, who presented the honour to him at his residence.

“Advani has been admitted to AIIMS. He is stable and under observation,” sources said.

