Advani discharged from Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani (96) was on Thursday discharged from AIIMS here after a minor procedure. Hospital sources said he was examined by a joint team of doctors from the geriatric medicine and urology departments. Advani was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday night. Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to the AIIMS Director to enquire about Advani’s health.

