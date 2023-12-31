Advised rest by doctors, Mamata Banerjee postpones a week’s engagements

Kolkata, December 31
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled programmes over the next one week were on Sunday postponed after she was advised to rest by doctors following a medical procedure on her right shoulder, an official said.
Banerjee was supposed to attend a programme of her party TMC at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on January 2. She was also supposed to visit the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas on January 3 to oversee the preparations of Gangasagar Mela, and was scheduled to chair an administrative meeting in nearby Joynagar the next day.
“Doctors have prescribed her rest. All her engagements will be postponed accordingly. She requires fewer movements which will help her to recover quickly,” the official said.
Banerjee underwent a “small operative procedure” on her right shoulder at the SSKM Hospital on Friday.
The programmes are likely to be rescheduled to the week after, the official said, adding that the new dates are yet to be finalised.
Banerjee was also supposed to virtually inaugurate on Tuesday four police stations in South 24 Parganas district’s Bhangar, which have been brought under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government
Group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror ...
6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thirteen workers were sleeping on the premises when the inci...
BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case
Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...
Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s directions not to be harsh...
Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled
16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday