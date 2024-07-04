Advisory to states on Zika

New Delhi, July 3
In view of the rising number of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry has urged the states to maintain a vigil through screening of pregnant women for Zika infection and monitor the growth of foetuses of expecting mothers who have tested positive for the virus.
The states have been told to strengthen the entomological surveillance and intensify the vector-control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools etc.
