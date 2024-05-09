African national held at Mumbai airport with cocaine capsules worth Rs 15 crore concealed in his body

Mumbai, May 9
A man from the African nation of Ivory Coast was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine worth nearly Rs 15 crore concealed in capsules in his body, an official said on Thursday.
Based on specific intelligence, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently intercepted the Ivory Coast national at the airport on suspicion of carrying drugs, the anti-smuggling agency said in a statement.
During interrogation, the man admitted that he had ingested capsules containing drugs to smuggle them to India, it stated.
After court permission, the man was admitted to the state-run JJ hospital where he purged 77 capsules containing 1,468 grams of cocaine – an intense, euphoria-producing stimulant drug – between Monday and Wednesday, the statement said, adding that the drug is worth about Rs 15 crore.
A case has been registered against the man under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members
To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...
Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet
The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...