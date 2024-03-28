 AFSPA extended for 6 months in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland districts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • AFSPA extended for 6 months in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland districts

AFSPA extended for 6 months in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland districts

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers

AFSPA extended for 6 months in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland districts

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 28

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces, has been extended in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, eight districts of Nagaland and some other areas for six more months after a review of the law and order situation in these two northeastern states.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as “disturbed area” on September 26, 2023.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2024, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

In a separate notification, the home ministry also said that the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by AFSPA had declared eight districts and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.

The home ministry said a further review of the law-and-order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken and after that a decision has been taken to declare as ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA for six more months in eight districts of the state and areas falling under 21 police stations.

The districts where the imposition of ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA will continue are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts.

The police stations where the law will be applicable are: Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 26, Shah had said the central government would consider revoking AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been demands from various organisations and individuals in Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states to revoke the AFSPA.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

2
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

4
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

7
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

8
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

9
Haryana

Faridabad: Construction of Delhi-Mumbai E-way delayed, NHAI seeks help

10
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi, backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine public trust in judiciary

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh