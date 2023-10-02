AFSPA extended in four districts of Assam

PTI

Guwahati: The police on Sunday said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act had been extended in four districts of Assam for six more months. The AFSPA has been withdrawn from four districts. PTI

Kannada actor ‘rams’ car into couple; woman dies

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Nagabhushan SS has been arrested as a speeding car allegedly driven by him rammed into a couple, killing a 48-year-old woman, the police said on Sunday.

#Assam