AFT Chandigarh Bench judge’s transfer stayed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the transfer of the judicial member-cum-head of department of the Armed Forces Tribunal’s Chandigarh Bench, Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, to the Kolkata Bench.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dr DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra also sought a detailed report from the AFT Chairperson on the circumstances under which Justice Chaudhary was transferred.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association, raising the issue of the transfer and other aspects related to the administrative functioning of the AFT.

“In our petition, we had made two prayers. The first was a stay on the transfer orders and the second was against the Ministry of Defence having entire control over the functioning of the AFT,” a member of the Bar Association said. The Bar has been abstaining from work since the transfer orders were issued on September 25.

