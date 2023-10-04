 AFT judge’s transfer takes new turn: Bar claims to have evidence of defence ministry’s direct interference : The Tribune India

  • India
  • AFT judge’s transfer takes new turn: Bar claims to have evidence of defence ministry’s direct interference

AFT judge’s transfer takes new turn: Bar claims to have evidence of defence ministry’s direct interference

Bar has written a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice Dr DY Chandrachud

AFT judge’s transfer takes new turn: Bar claims to have evidence of defence ministry’s direct interference

On September 25, Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary was transferred to the Kolkata Bench.



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 4

The ongoing controversy over the transfer of the judicial member of the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), has taken a new turn with the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association claiming to have proof of direct interference of the Ministry of Defence in the judicial functioning of the AFT.

In a letter written to Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud, on October 4, the Bar has averred that the remarks made by defence minister Rajnath Singh at an event conducted by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) point towards this.

“A video clip which has gone viral on social media of an event conducted by DAD on October 1 shows the defence minister openly admitting the interference of the ministry in the matter of the transfer of the judicial member just before he could hear the case of contempt, wherein he is openly heard saying ‘that one cannot keep everybody happy and one of your officers just got saved and escaped, and further adding that a hint was enough regarding this incident,” the letter states.

On September 25, Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, the senior-most Judicial Member-cum-Head of Department of the AFT’s Chandigarh Bench, was transferred to the Kolkata Bench "for administrative reasons in public interest."

The move had prompted the Bar to write to the Chief Justice of India, averring that it was a direct assault on the independence of the judiciary because strict orders were being passed against senior government officials for non-implementations of AFT judgments. The Bar has since abstained from work.

In its letter today, the Bar has referred to two previous letters written to the Chief Justice. On September 25, the Bar had averred that Justice Chaudhary was posted out a day before he was to hear a contempt case against a DAD officer for non-implementation of judicial orders in order to save her. All contempt applications in other benches have also been transferred by the AFT Chairperson to his own court.

On August 3, the Bar had written that the Defence Secretary had asked the Chandigarh Bench to submit a report on the decisions on pay and pension matters taken by the Bench. Since the defence ministry is the first respondent in all cases before the AFT, it amounted to direct interference.

While stressing that the integrity of the defence minister and the defence secretary is not being questioned, the Bar has claimed that they are being misguided by officials of the defence ministry who face much heat from various courts and tribunals.

Stating that interference in judicial functioning of the tribunal is neither acceptable to the lawyers nor litigants and has shaken the faith of veterans, disabled ex-servicemen and widows who constitute the majority of litigants before the tribunal, the Bar has urged the Chief Justice to take cognizance of this matter.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

2
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

3
India

8 dead, 23 armymen among 49 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim

4
World

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

5
Trending

Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

6
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

7
Haryana

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

8
India

NewsClick case: Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says filmmaker Sohail Hashmi

9
Himachal

Ahead of World Cup matches, pro-Khalistan slogans in Dharamsala

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court introduces hybrid hearings in five courts, paving way for remote proceedings

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case after raids

Arrest comes hours after agency conducts searches at residen...

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

8 dead, 23 armymen among 49 missing as flash flood wreaks havoc in Sikkim

Release of water from Chungthang dam leads to sudden increas...

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs Centre to fu...

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Indian javelin star threw 88.88m, a season’s best, to clinch...

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

Agency alleged Kapoor received money for performing at the w...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

3 workers injured, one feared trapped after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

2 Bambiha gang members held in Punjab’s Mohali

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case after raids

Arrest of Sanjay Singh ‘completely illegal’, reflects PM Modi’s nervousness: Arvind Kejriwal

Supreme Court asks ED to explain why AAP, the alleged beneficiary of excise policy ‘scam’, not made accused in money laundering case

NewsClick Row: Court issues notice to Delhi police on Prabir Purkayastha’s plea for copy of FIR

Delhi Police gave us no FIR, neither reveal offences: NewsClick on office raids

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome