 AFT orders retrial of jawan dismissed 10 years ago for unauthorised absence : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • AFT orders retrial of jawan dismissed 10 years ago for unauthorised absence

AFT orders retrial of jawan dismissed 10 years ago for unauthorised absence

AFT orders retrial of jawan dismissed 10 years ago for unauthorised absence

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, December 23

About 10 years after a soldier was dismissed from service by a court martial for remaining absent without leave for more than two years, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has set aside the proceedings and directed the Army authorities to conduct a retrial after reinstating him in service.

Proceedings vitiated

  • In 2010, the jawan proceeded on annual leave for a month and extended it by 23 days
  • He failed to report back on duty on completion of leave
  • In 2012, he surrendered voluntarily after a 2-yr absence
  • Was tried by court martial in 2013, dismissed from service
  • The AFT held that the trial was vitiated as the correct provisions of law were not applied

The tribunal held that the trial was vitiated as the correct provisions of law were not applied and there were errors and omissions in the record of the court proceedings. In 2010, the jawan proceeded on annual leave for a month, which was extended by 23 days, but failed to report back on duty on completion of leave.

In 2012, he surrendered voluntarily after remaining absent for a period of two years, three months and 12 days, contending that he could not join duty because of the illness of his wife and certain domestic issues. He was tried by a summary court martial (SCM) in 2013, which dismissed him from service.

The AFT observed that Army Rule 129, which pertains to the accused being entitled to a friend to assist him in the proceedings, was grossly violated during the course of the SCM and the contention of the respondents of typographical errors creeping in the court records could not be accepted.

The tribunal observed that the name of an officer would could be detailed as a friend of the accused mentioned in one letter also figured in another letter listing the members of the SCM, indicating a farce in the entire SCM proceedings.

“The petitioner’s fundamental right to access to a fair trial having been violated in the instant case by not having afforded him a right to choose his friend in terms of Army Rule 129, the court martial proceedings against the petitioner are undoubtedly vitiated,” the tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Anu Malhotra and Vice Admiral Dhiren Vig ruled in its order of December 20.

While giving the Army an opportunity to reframe the phraseology of the charges sought to be levelled against the jawan, the Bench held that it could not overlook the factum that he had been absent for over two years and three months, which necessitated the need for a retrial in the interest of justice.

The Bench further directed that the jawan, though reinstated in service, would remain under suspension during the period of further proceedings and retrial. He would also not be entitled to consequential benefits or any kind of payment, it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda

2
India

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage

3
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

4
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

5
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

6
Diaspora

Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti

7
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

8
Himachal

MeT forecasts rain, snow for parts of Himachal Pradesh today; White Christmas to elude Shimla

9
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

10
India

India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying Indians detained in France

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe

Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded

Most from Gujarat, Punjab

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal

Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’

Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

JN. 1 variant: Mohali admn releases Covid advisory

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day