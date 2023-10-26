AFT upholds bifurcation of Sena Medal

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 25

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld the bifurcation of the award of Sena Medal in two different categories of Sena Medal (Gallantry) and Sena Medal (Distinguished Service), done following recommendations of an expert committee in 2000.

The army officer’s contention The Major General, in his plea, said his award had been conferred by the President

He contended that its re-categorisation was done by the MoD, which was ‘illegal’

The Armed Forces Tribunal rules out any malafide intent or bias in the re-categorisation process

Dismissing the plea of a Major General for re-categorisation of his award, received in 1993, from Distinguished Service to Gallantry, the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen CP Mohanty ruled that the bifurcation of the Sena Medal and consequent categorisation of the officer’s award as Distinguished Service did not suffer from any legal lacunae.

Until 1998, the Sena Medal was awarded without making any distinction of wither gallantry or distinguished service and the gazette notification stated that the award of Sena Medal was for acts of exceptional devotion to duty or courage.

The Major General had averred that his award had been conferred by the President, and that the re-categorisation of the award by the Ministry of Defence was without sanction of the President and hence ultra vires and illegal. He had been conferred the Sena Medal for his role as a brigade commander in Jammu and Kashmir for rescuing former Minister of Tourism Khemlata Wakhlu and her husband Dr ON Wakhlu, who had been taken hostage by terrorists. He had claimed that he had personally led the operation as brigade commander, resulting in the hostages being recused unharmed.

The Bench observed that the Major General’s citation unambiguously stated that he was recommended for the award of Vishisht Seva Medal/Sena Medal for rendering distinguished service of a high order. “Even if there was an act of gallantry in the rescue operation by the petitioner who was leading the operation, meaning thereby commanding a force, there is no evidence on record to suggest that he was personally on the forefront and directly exposed to threat of hostile fire from terrorists or executed a personal act of gallantry to be qualified for a gallantry award,” the Bench said.

Therefore, the initial citation was for award of Vishisht Seva Medal, which is for distinguished service and higher in precedence than the Sena Medal, the Bench added.

“We are of the considered opinion that there has been no change to the award of Sena Medal as such, except that the expert committee has distinguished all Sena Medals as Sena Medal (Gallantry) and Sena Medal (Distinguished Service), based on a study of specific citations of the awardees. We do not endorse the assertion that there has been any malafide intent or bias in this process, particularly in case of the petitioner,” the Bench ruled.