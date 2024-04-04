 After 25 years in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi begins new journey in Rajya Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • After 25 years in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi begins new journey in Rajya Sabha

After 25 years in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi begins new journey in Rajya Sabha

She will be the second member of Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after former PM and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi

After 25 years in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi begins new journey in Rajya Sabha

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after the latter took oath as Rajya Sabha member, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 4, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 4

Having completed 25 years in the Lok Sabha, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday started her fresh innings in the Rajya Sabha after she took oath as a member of the Upper House.

She will represent Rajasthan in the Council of States by filling the seat that fell vacant after 91-year-old former prime minister Manmohan Singh completed his tenure on April 3.

Sonia Gandhi will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter the Rajya Sabha after former prime minister and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, who had a two-and-a-half-year tenure (from August 1964 to February 1967) as a member of the Upper House.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present when she took oath in Hindi in the presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sonia Gandhi has always been a member of the Lok Sabha, and completed five terms in the Lower House of the Parliament since 1999. In that year, she had contested from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, her first general election after taking over as the president of the Congress a year earlier.

In 2004, she won the election from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and has been representing it since then. The 77-year-old Congress leader has never lost a Lok Sabha election.

During the last Lok Sabha polls, she had said that the 2019 polls would be her last election.

Born in Lusiana, Vicenza in Italy on December 9, 1946, she married Rajiv Gandhi, the son of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on February 25, 1968. She took an active part in politics only in 1998 but used to accompany her husband Rajiv Gandhi when he became the prime minister after his mother's assassination in 1984.

After Sonia's entry in politics in 1998, when the Congress was in tatters at the Centre and in power only in four states, she agreed to take up the party's reins after she was persuaded to do so in the wake of senior leaders quitting the party to set up regional outfits.

When the Congress was in shambles, Sonia -- described by sections of the media as the most powerful woman in India -- steered it to victory in 2004, ousting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

When she appeared all set to occupy the post of prime minister, she sprung a surprise when she took a back seat and chose Manmohan Singh as the prime minister of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004.

She remained the chairperson of the UPA as well as the National Advisory Council (NAC) from 2004 to 2014 when the Congress-led government was in power for two successive terms.

Sonia has taken a back seat in the recent past due to illness, and has not campaigned actively for the party for long, leaving it for her son Rahul to play a more active role.

Her sharpest weapon being her silence, as she spoke little and seldom in public, but wielded enormous power within the Congress.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Indira Gandhi #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan #Rajya Sabha #Sonia Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

2
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

3
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

4
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

5
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

6
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

7
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

8
Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP

9
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Visit your areas, address problems of people: Arvind Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Tihar jail officials allow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal as normal visitor in ‘mulakat jangla’

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

INDIA VOTES 2024: CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Ludhiana woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured