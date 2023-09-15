 After 86 years, Mumbai’s famed double-decker buses to fade into oblivion : The Tribune India

  • India
  • After 86 years, Mumbai’s famed double-decker buses to fade into oblivion

After 86 years, Mumbai’s famed double-decker buses to fade into oblivion

The first of the non-AC double-deckers was introduced on Mumbai roads way back in 1937

After 86 years, Mumbai’s famed double-decker buses to fade into oblivion

These buses were popular for the large and spacious commuter ‘boarding deck’. iStock



IANS

Mumbai, September 15

After 86 years of lording several routes in Mumbai, the iconic non-air-conditioned double-decker BEST buses will officially ‘retire’ from the service of the commuters Friday night, officials said.

The last of the five such buses plying on certain routes in south Mumbai will go into oblivion, followed by a handful of open-deck double-decker tourist buses which will be retired on October 5.

However, the BEST has introduced 16 air-conditioned, electric double-decker buses -- first unveiled by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2022 -- with closed doors on a few routes and 18 more will be joining the fleet in phases over the next few months.

Of the 18, around 10 will be deployed south Mumbai and the rest will serve in the suburbs, with plans to acquire and add more such buses in the fleet.

Currently, a little over 3,000 BEST single-decker buses criss-cross Mumbai, parts of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad for the benefit of over three-million daily commuters and are considered “the reliable, all-weather life-line of Mumbai”.

The first of the non-AC double-deckers was introduced on Mumbai roads way back in 1937, eleven years after the BEST bus services were launched in the city in July 1926.

Visible from a long distance, these buses -- some with a vestibule where the driver's cabin was separate from the rest of the vehicle -- were popular for the large and spacious commuter ‘boarding deck’.

A tiny curving staircase led to the upper deck, the most popular especially for a long ride, and a small hop on a raised level to travel on the lower deck with two side seats and rest facing the front, preferred by those making a short trip.

On certain crowded routes, there would be nearly a dozen commuters jostling for space on the ‘boarding deck’, waiting to get off at their stop, before another flood of commuters would board it, but in case of a sudden brake, there would be a pile-up of people right there!

Teenagers or kids would rush to the upper-deck, and virtually indulge in fisticuffs for the two front row seats which offered an uninterrupted view of the Mumbai sights and scenes ahead, and of course, a strong cool breeze to soothe tempers in any weather, though in monsoon, the windows had to be slid down.

Many regular commuters would actually time their journeys to match the double-decker services, and on rare occasions when a regular bus arrived, they used to be greeted with mute curses and whispered profanities.

At one point, there were more than 240 double-deckers zooming across the city which gradually came to 122 in 2010 and just 48 by 2019, and now only five remain and shall drive into nostalgia this night.

The latest decision is in accordance with the decision to phase out all buses which are 15 years old and replace them with a new fleet for environmental, safety, operational and commercial reasons.

Incidentally, the non-AC open-deck double-decker buses were introduced in January 1997 with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, for tourism, especially night tours, and proved very popular.

Double-decker buses, stylish, colourful and built in different models, are popular around the world as a quick and efficient form of mass transportation system and are even plied on long distances in some countries.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

5
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Haryana

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, arrested in connection with Nuh violence, sent to two-day police remand

Haryana Government orders suspension of mobile Internet and ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced