After four days, FIR registered in Israel Embassy blast case

New Delhi, December 30
Four days after a low-intensity blast took place near the Israeli Embassy here, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons.
According to information, the FIR has been registered under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property) of the Explosive Substances Act at the Tughlaq Road police station on the complaint of a police officer.
Sources said the case would be transferred either to the Delhi Police’s Special Cell or the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast that had occurred on December 26 evening. The National Security Guard (NSG), NIA and forensic team had visited the spot and collected samples of soil, grass, etc. Officials said they were awaiting the results of lab tests. The police investigated multiple CCTV footage near the blast area and also identified two suspects. However, the police later denied they had any link to the incident. The police have also recorded the statements of witnesses who claimed to have heard the noise.
