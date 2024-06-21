After HK events, no hope from China: Tibetan PM

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Dharamshala, June 20

Prime Minister Penpa Tsering, who heads the Tibetan Government-in-exile, has ruled out seeking independence from China, saying the demand was only about autonomy and added there was “no expectation” of a positive outcome from any future talks under the present Chinese dispensation.

Were never under chinese control We were never under China’s control and never administered by them. We only have the 17-point agreement (signed in the 1950s), that too was signed under duress. It was forced upon us under threat of war. — Penpa Tsering, Tibetan Prime minister

He said a EU-style political formula for China and Tibet could be an option.

On being asked about the back-channel talks with China, he said, we have emissaries to send messages, but there was nothing to talk about. “Look at Xi (Jinping) and what he has done in East Turkestan (Xinjiang) or in Hong Kong, that does not indicate openness,” Tsering added.

“Tibetans have to think long-term. Hopefully, we will see a leader with common sense to resolve these issues,” the PM added. On being asked about the ‘middle-way’ suggested by the Dalai Lama that seeks autonomy for Tibet and what guarantee it holds that China will not subjugate Tibet again, Tsering said in future, if this has to be come about “there has to be a guarantee. The events in Hong Kong do not reflect (that such assurances were being met). That is why we cannot be as optimistic. That is why we don’t have an expectation from the present Chinese dispensation”.

He expanded the stance on the middle way saying there is already a document with the Chinese government on the sort of autonomy being sought. The issue was yet to be discussed if any future talks should proceed further from the stalled dialogue process of 2010 or should there be a fresh start, the PM said. The middle way has to move forward by keeping in mind two polarities — one the present status of Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party and second the historical status as an Independent Tibet.

