After hop, lander off to sleep

New Delhi, September 4

In a successful hop test, Vikram lander fired engines, elevated 40 cm before landing safely 30 to 40 cm away.

Test is key to bringing back samples to earth in future moon missions and helping planned human missions.

With rover already in sleep mode, lander with payloads followed suit on Monday; its receivers are still working.

They are likely to be ‘awakened’ on September 22.