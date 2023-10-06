After India’s objection, Unicef withdraws policy brief on age of consent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 5

Unicef has withdrawn its policy brief that called for lowering the age of consent in India after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights challenged data points on which the global agency relied to draw its conclusions.

In a letter to NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo, Unicef Deputy Representative of Programmes Arjan de Wagt said the distribution of the report had been suspended and the report was no longer available on official websites.

The policy brief jointly published by Enfold Proactive Health Trust, UNFPA and UNICEF claimed that more than 24% cases under the POCSO Act were “romantic case” and consensual.

NCPCR citing National Crimes Record Bureau Data 2021 revealed that in 18.4% cases registered under aggravated sexual assault and penatrative sexual assault clauses of POCSO Act involved children aged 16 to 18. “If 18.4% victims in the age of 16-18 fall under the violation of Sections 4 and 6 of POCSO Act, 2012, how can 24% cases be romantic cases?” NCPCR asked Unicef, leading to withdrawal of the brief.