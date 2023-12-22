After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

PTI

New Delhi, December 22

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

French President Macron has been invited as the Republic Day chief guest, the people cited above said.

