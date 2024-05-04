After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday, who has been accused by a Raj Bhavan employee of molestation, said he expects more such allegations in coming days.

Bose described the allegation as an “absurd drama” and added that such things won’t stop him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence” in the state, in an apparent hint at the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The ruling TMC on its part denied any role in the whole episode and sought a probe into the allegations to find out the truth.

In a recorded statement released by Raj Bhavan, Bose said, “I welcome all the generous allegations and the frequent innuendoes passed on me by some political forces. I understand, my friends, there is more in the offing. But one thing is clear, none of the absurd dramas is going to deter me from my determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence.”

Claiming that character assassination was the last resort of a “failing malevolence”, Bose said, “A more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhavan.”

He mocked the allegations saying that one day he would also be blamed for the Bengal famine of 1943 as well as the 1946 Calcutta killings. “That is the nature of the political forces working in the state,” he said.

