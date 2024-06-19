 After NEET, controversy surrounds UGC-NET as exam is cancelled; CBI to probe matter : The Tribune India

After NEET, controversy surrounds UGC-NET as exam is cancelled; CBI to probe matter

The examination was conducted on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET June 2024 examination, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday said the exam has been cancelled saying the “integrity of the examination is compromised”.

The examination was conducted on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country. Over 9.8 lakh students took the examination.

“On June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised,” the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry said a fresh examination would be held for which information would be shared separately.

“Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough investigation in the matter,” it said.

This is the second exam after the NEET-UG whose integrity has come under the scanner.

In the matter pertaining to the NEET(UG) examination-2024, the issue related to grace marks has already been addressed, the ministry said.

“As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action on receipt of this report,” a statement from the ministry said.

