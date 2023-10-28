After PM's Sharad Pawar jibe, Shiv Sena asks 'what did Modi do in 10 years'

IANS

Mumbai, October 28

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-debated jibe targeting Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar – without naming him – Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT) rose to his defence and countered, "what had Modi done in 10 years", here on Saturday.

In sharp edits in ‘'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s publications, the party said that at least Modi could have checked his past comments on Pawar before talking exactly the opposite now.

"It was the Modi government which conferred Padma Vibhushan on Pawar for his contributions to the agriculture and social sectors…Just 4-5 years ago, Modi praised Pawar's work and leadership qualities, how he had helped Gujarat as the Union Agriculture Minister, and that he (Modi) came into politics holding Pawar's finger," said the Saamana edit.

Today, everything has changed, there is no consistency in Modi's words and actions and this is a sign of a confused mentality, said the edits.

Hitting out hard, the Saamana retorted, "What has PM Modi done for the country" and listed various issues, alleging he has made life in India difficult with his policies.

"Many affluent people no longer want to live in India and are migrating to other countries.The BJP has made this country ‘unliveable', people are scared, farmers are dying by suicide, the youth is frustrated…" slammed Saamana.

#Congress #Mumbai #Narendra Modi #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena