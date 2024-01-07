After recovery of firearms, ED books INLD ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 6

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an FIR against INLD leader and former Yamunanagar MLA Dilbag Singh under the Arms Act following recovery of firearms from his farmhouse in the district.

The firearms were found during the ED’s ongoing search operations at a few places in the district in connection with its money laundering probe. The search operations continued for the third day on Saturday.

The FIR was registered on a complaint of Dinesh Kumar Verma, assistant director at the ED’s Srinagar Zonal Office, at the Pratap Nagar police station on Friday. The ED, in the FIR, stated that when Singh was asked about licences for possessing the arms and ammunition recovered from his farm house, he told them that he had licenses to carry/possess the arms, but it had expired and his renewal application was pending before the DC office. ED officials said Singh had failed to show them a copy of receipt he got from authorities for his licence renewal application.

As per details provided by the ED to the police, five weapons and 304 live cartridges were recovered from the farm house located near Raiyanwala village of the district. Besides, 138 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor and Imported liquor were recovered from the farm house.

A separate case was also lodged at Pratap Nagar police station on Friday against the INLD leader for storing liquor at the farm house in violation of the excise norms. This case was registered on a complaint of Mohan Rana, Excise Inspector.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Yamunanagar