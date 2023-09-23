After renaming Nehru Memorial Museum, Central Government makes a case to reclaim Indira Gandhi Memorial

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 23

After renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society as Prime Minister Museum and Library Society on the 77th Independence Day, the Central Government is making a case to reclaim 1, Safdarjung Road that houses the Indira Gandhi Memorial.

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh on Saturday demanded that since the National Capital now housed a memorial to all past fifteen prime ministers 1, Safdarjung Road should be returned to the government.

“I demand that the #DynasticDens all over India need to be assessed and rationalised. For starters, the 1, Safdarjung Road complex be immediately transferred back to the Government of India considering all Prime Ministers have their space at the PM Museum now,” Singh said on X indicating a possible move to take back Indira Gandhi Memorial now.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum was the residence of the former Prime Minister of India. It was later converted into a museum. One can see the collection of rare photographs of the Nationalist movement, the personal moments of the Nehru-Gandhi family and her childhood.

She was assassinated there on 31 October 1984, by two of her bodyguards, while going towards the neighbouring 1, Akbar Road Congress office for an interview.

