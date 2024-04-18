After Supreme Court order, NMC tells medical colleges to submit stipend details

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, April 17
Following the Supreme Court’s order, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and health institutions to submit details of stipends paid to the medical interns and postgraduate resident doctors in the academic year 2023-24.
The medical colleges have to submit the details with the NMC by April 24.
Last year, the Supreme Court had asked the National Medical Commission to look into the allegation that 70 per cent of medical colleges are not paying the mandatory stipend to the MBBS interns.
An official notification by the NMC read, “The SC has directed the NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents and accordingly, all health institutions/medical colleges are hereby directed to submit to the NMC the details of stipend paid to their UG interns, postgraduate residents and senior residents for the 2023-24 financial year by April 23, 2024.”
The NMC notification also added that from the 2024-25 academic year, the details should be updated on the website monthly.
Since March, there have been complaints from several medical colleges in Karnataka about the non-payment of stipends or meagre amount being paid to the PG students.
In March, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) took out a rally in Victoria College and Bangalore Medical College against the meagre stipends being paid to PG students. Students from a private medical college in Sullia in Karnataka also complained of non-payment of their monthly stipend by their college authorities.
As per the National Medical Commission, PG doctors must receive Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 55,000 in first, second, and third years, respectively. Students in medical colleges in Karnataka complain that they have been receiving only Rs 10,000, Rs 12,500, and Rs 15,000, respectively.
