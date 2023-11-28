After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Malaysia has become the latest country to offer visa-free travel to Indian tourists for a limited period. A number of countries have in the recent past extended visa-free travel in a bid to draw more tourists and boost economies post-Covid.

Thailand and Sri Lanka recently waived visas for Indians. Malaysia is now the 17th nation to extend this facility to Indians. The others are Barbados, Bhutan, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, Haiti, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Nepal, Niue Island, Qatar, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, St Lucia and the Cook Islands.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said the policy change would also be applicable to Chinese passport-holders. The 30-day visa-free facility for Indians begins from December 1, but they will have to go through security screening to enter the country.

Thailand lifted the requirement of visa for Indians from November 10 till May 10 next year.