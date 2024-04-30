After Surat, Congress’s Indore face withdraws papers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Congress suffered a major setback in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore today when its Lok Sabha poll candidate Akshay Kanti Bam pulled out of the race and joined the BJP at the last minute.

Big betrayal: Digvijaya In Surat, Congress candidate’s papers were rejected and BJP candidate won as everyone else also withdrew; BJP has fielded sitting MP Lalwani from Indore

Congress leader Subhasini Sharad Yadav said, “This happened out of fear. Democracy is being murdered”; big betrayal, says senior leader Digvijaya Singh

The dramatic development unfolded this morning when BJP Madhya Pradesh veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya posted a selfie with Bam in his car welcoming him into the BJP.

It later turned out a rerun of Surat where the Congress candidate’s papers were rejected and the BJP candidate won after everyone else also withdrewIndore is scheduled to vote in the fourth phase on May 13 with polling so far concluded for 13 of the state’s 29 seats.

Eight seats will be contested in the third phase on May 7 and the rest on May 13. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Shankar Lalwani from Indore.

After Bam and all other candidates in the fray barring Lalwani withdrew nominations today, Congress leader Subhasini Sharad Yadav said this had happened out of fear.

“This happened in Surat also and now here. Democracy is being murdered,” she said. Importantly, a few days ago, an attempt to murder charge was added in a 17-year-old land grabbing case against Bam on the directions of a local court in MP.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh called the withdrawal by Bam “a very big betrayal”.

Local Congress leaders were shocked with many saying they had warned the party leadership of the possibility of Bam ditching the ranks.

Bam (45), accompanied by local BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, earlier today reached the District Collector’s office and withdrew his papers.

District Magistrate and returning officer Ashish Singh said, “Three candidates, including Congress candidate Bam, withdrew their nominations today as per due procedure. The process has been videographed”. Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations by candidates in Indore.

