After threats, shots fired at house of temple chief’s son in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

Multiple shots were fired at the residence of the son of the president of a temple in Canada with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) investigating the incident.

At least 11 shots were fired on Wednesday morning at the residence of the son of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir chief Satish Kumar in Surrey, British Columbia, the same locality where Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in June this year. The Surrey Police have not confirmed any link of the attack to the recent threats received by the temple in Surrey. Last month, India-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya had posted a video of pro-Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they wanted to create trouble at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir there.

The police said no one was injured in the incident but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes, said Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police.

“The police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage…. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP,’’ said a Surrey Police statement.

Meanwhile, the RCMP claimed a breakthrough in a spate of break-ins and thefts at Hindu temples in Canada with the arrest of Jagdish Pandher from Brampton city. The 41-year-old Indo-Canadian was seen on CCTV breaking into a temple in October and purloining cash from the donation boxes. He was subsequently seen on CCTV while committing break-ins at two other Hindu temples. Police officers, however, discounted hate crimes and said Pandher has been charged with four counts of break-and-enter among other charges.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada