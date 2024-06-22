Against expansionist imperial policy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a veiled reference to China, today said India is known as a country which never attacks another nation and is against the expansionist imperial policies.

He said India is fully capable of giving a strong response if its sovereignty is threatened in any way. The Minister was at a function to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the 1 Strike Corps, Mathura.

Elements of the 1 Strike Corps, for the past three years or so, are located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. India and China are locked in a military stand-off along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since April 2020. The minister was addressing the officers and troops who did yoga with him at Mathura.

Rajnath commended the soldiers of 1 Strike Corps for displaying valour and dedication, whenever the country needed them. The minister compared the fitness derived from yoga saying, every Indian soldier is, in a way, a yogi. The world has seen the physical and mental fitness of our soldiers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Rajnath Singh