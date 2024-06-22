Against expansionist imperial policy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 21
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a veiled reference to China, today said India is known as a country which never attacks another nation and is against the expansionist imperial policies.
He said India is fully capable of giving a strong response if its sovereignty is threatened in any way. The Minister was at a function to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the 1 Strike Corps, Mathura.
Elements of the 1 Strike Corps, for the past three years or so, are located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. India and China are locked in a military stand-off along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since April 2020. The minister was addressing the officers and troops who did yoga with him at Mathura.
Rajnath commended the soldiers of 1 Strike Corps for displaying valour and dedication, whenever the country needed them. The minister compared the fitness derived from yoga saying, every Indian soldier is, in a way, a yogi. The world has seen the physical and mental fitness of our soldiers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6