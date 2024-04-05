Agni-Prime flight-tested

India on Wednesday tested next-generation nuclear-capable missile ‘Agni-Prime’, a better version of the existing Agni missile series
Sources said after the trial, the missile was ready for induction.
The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that the Strategic Forces Command, along with Defence Research and Development Organisation, conducted a flight-test of Agni-Prime from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday around 7 pm.
